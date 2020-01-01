Ready, Set, Go!

These projects are fun and simple ways to get started with Corona. Use them as a foundation to get comfortable with Corona and build your dream app.

Getting Started

Demo Projects

Flappy Bird - Corona Game Template

Flappy bird is a demo project, provides useful examples and best practices for both newbies and experienced developers. The target of this project is to show you how to create an app just in 200 lines.

Download from Corona Marketplace

Download from GitHub

Match 3 Space RPG

An open-source prototype of both a "match 3" game and an old-school RPG with an infinite hallway and items to collect. These templates focus on modular design and project organization.

Download from Corona Marketplace

Download from GitHub

Watch video tutorials

Sticker Knight Platformer

An open-source prototype of a fantasy-themed platformer. This is not a complete game, but a starting point for learning modern game programming techniques using Corona and Lua.

Download from Corona Marketplace

Download from GitHub

Endless Sk8boarder

An open-source prototype of a skateboard-themed endless runner game. This is not a complete game, but a starting point for learning modern game programming techniques using Corona and Lua.

Download from Corona Marketplace

Download from GitHub

Watch video tutorials

Corona Cannon

An open-source game in the spirit of Angry Birds. Take control over the cannon and smash all of the bugs you can find!

Download from Corona Marketplace

Download from GitHub